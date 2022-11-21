Only country to play in every World Cups, Brazil seeks its sixth title

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Every Brazilian is proud to be five times champion of the world, living up to the title of soccer country. Here is a brief retrospective of the World Cups from which Brazil has emerged victorious, Agencia Brasil reports.

Sweden (1958)

«The world cup is ours, there's no one who can beat the Brazilians», the march sung by the group «Titulares do Ritmo» celebrates the first time the national team was champion. At the time, Brazilians listened to the matches that took place in Europe over the radio. In fact, the team with Pelé, Garrincha, Didi, Gylmar, Zagalo and company only faced European opponents from beginning to end. They won five games, tied one, and beat the hosts Sweden in the final by an impressive 5-2. A title more than deserved.

Chile (1962)

Four years later, with the same base from the previous World Cup, Brazil became champions twice. There was, admittedly, a change in coach: out went Vicente Feola and in came Aymoré Moreira. Coincidentally, the conquest also came with five wins and a draw. Pelé was injured in the second game and was replaced by Amarildo from then on. And the coach used only twelve players in six matches. In the final match, Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 and had a great time in Santiago.

Mexico (1970)

«90 million in action, forward, Brazil, save the national team». Miguel Gustavo's exaltation song became the eternal soccer anthem and is associated both with the three-time world championship and the time when the military dictatorship was at its peak. The coach now was Zagalo and Brazil could afford to have an attack with Tostão, Rivelino, Pelé and Jairzinho. In six matches, six victories and brilliant moves gave Brazil definitive possession of the Jules Rimet Cup. In the final match, a merciless thrashing in Italy: 4 to 1.

United States (1994)

After 24 years without a title, Brazil became four-time world champion with a generation that started to emerge at the Seoul Olympics (1988). Romário, Bebeto, Taffarel, Jorginho, Branco and company, under the command of Carlos Alberto Parreira, had a solid campaign, with five wins and two draws until the title. In the final, a very nervous match against Italy. A 0-0 draw in normal time and extra time and a 3-2 penalty shootout victory.

Japan and South Korea (2002)

In a World Cup held between two oriental countries, Brazil arrived with several stars, but with a poor qualifying campaign. The team, with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Marcos and Cafu, went through all opponents, with seven wins in seven games under the command of Luiz Felipe Scolari. In the final, in Japan, Brazil beat Germany 2-0, with two goals by Ronaldo, and became five-time champions. After that, they never again managed to reach a final.

Brazil

Brazil, the only country to have participated in every World Cup since the first edition in Uruguay (1930), reached the following positions over the years: five champions, two runners-up and 14 early eliminations

Фото: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br