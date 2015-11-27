Only joint efforts can counter terrorism - Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev (PHOTO)

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev partook in the session of the CIS IPA Council in Saint Petersburg on Thursday.

At the session participants discussed the problems of counter-terrorism, improvement of model legislation, harmonization of national legislations in combating crimes and other issues. A joint statement "On joining efforts in fight against international terrorism" was agreed and adopted on the initiative of the Kazakh side. The document reflects the idea of President Nursultan Nazarbayev which he made public at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly on the establishment of a unified network to fight international terrorism and extremism. Addressing the session Speaker Tokayev suggested forming an anti-terrorist coalition initiated by the CIS presidents and other global leaders and joining efforts to adopt the Convention on Fight Against International Terrorism. Mr. Tokayev emphasized that only joint efforts can counter terrorism. During his speech the Kazakh Senate Speaker also stressed that the CIS is a credible international organization and gave credit to the Commonwealth for ensuring security and comprehensive cooperation in the Eurasian continent. A session of the Committee for parliamentary cooperation between the Kazakh Senate and Russia's Council of Federation was held on the margins of the event in Saint Petersburg.