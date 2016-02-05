EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:04, 05 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Only known wild jaguar in US makes appearance on camera

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - If you want to see the only wild jaguar living in the US, check out this amazing video.

    "El Jeffe," Spanish for, "The Boss," is the only known wild jaguar in the United States. A spectacular video caught by Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity shows the majestic animal walking through the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson, Arizona, probably on his way to a hot date.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Video World News News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!