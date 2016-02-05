Only known wild jaguar in US makes appearance on camera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - If you want to see the only wild jaguar living in the US, check out this amazing video.

"El Jeffe," Spanish for, "The Boss," is the only known wild jaguar in the United States. A spectacular video caught by Conservation CATalyst and the Center for Biological Diversity shows the majestic animal walking through the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson, Arizona, probably on his way to a hot date.

Source: Sputniknews.com