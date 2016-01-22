EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:34, 22 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Only supremacy of law can ensure implementation of five institutional reforms - K. Mami

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - Only supremacy of the law can ensure implementation of five institutional reforms initiated by President N. Nazarbayev, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami told at the expanded meeting of judges of the Supreme Court dedicated to the results of the previous year.

    "We can state that implementation of five institutional reforms depends on the legal framework," K. Mami noted.

    As he told, the practical part of the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" began this year. Besides, 59 laws entered into force this year that create the legal framework for development of the state, economy and society of the country.

    Tags:
    Courts 100 specific steps News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!