    17:41, 15 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Only together we can build effective state and just society – Head of State

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only together we can build an effective state and just society, believes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, the Head of State said that only together we can build an effective state and just society and ensure gradual growth in prosperity of all citizens.

    The President is also adamant that only together we can strengthen our sovereignty and Kazakhstan’s prestige in the rapidly changing world.

    At the event President Tokayev also commended Kazakhstan’s tremendous achievements in the development of regions, transport infrastructure and social spheres.

    He also added that Kazakhstan has attracted over $370 billion of foreign direct investment.

    The solemn event with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence was held in the Kazakh capital. Kazakhstan celebrates its Independence Day for the 30th time this year.


