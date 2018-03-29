Only W Kazakhstan to enjoy fair weather on March 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will bring heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain to Kazakhstan on Thursday, March 29. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Meteorologists predict patches of fog, black ice, and gusty wind in some parts of the country. Thunderstorm is expected in the south and blizzard - in the west, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Patches of fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Almaty regions.



Thunderstorm may hit South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.



Black ice will cover roads in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.



Blizzard is forecast for Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.