    19:40, 26 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Oops! British astronaut Tim Peake phones wrong number from space

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Earth to astronaut Tim Peake: Check the phone number before you dial. Otherwise the person you reach is likely to think you're some kind of nut case.

    Peake is a British astronaut who arrived at the International Space Station on December 15. He is spending six months there, conducting scientific experiments.

    Recently, he phoned home -- as in Earth -- but got the number wrong.

    "Hello, is this planet Earth?" Peake asked.

    When he realized he'd misdialed, Peake tweeted his regret.

    "I'd like to apologise to the lady I just called by mistake saying 'Hello, is this planet Earth?' - not a prank call...just a wrong number!" he tweeted.

    So, one presumes, somewhere down here on Earth there is a woman who is either very annoyed or surprised beyond belief. So, ma'am, if you're reading this, the call really was from space -- and not just a joke by some space cadet.

    Source: CNN

