Oops! British astronaut Tim Peake phones wrong number from space

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Earth to astronaut Tim Peake: Check the phone number before you dial. Otherwise the person you reach is likely to think you're some kind of nut case.

Peake is a British astronaut who arrived at the International Space Station on December 15. He is spending six months there, conducting scientific experiments.

Recently, he phoned home -- as in Earth -- but got the number wrong.

"Hello, is this planet Earth?" Peake asked.

When he realized he'd misdialed, Peake tweeted his regret.

"I'd like to apologise to the lady I just called by mistake saying 'Hello, is this planet Earth?' - not a prank call...just a wrong number!" he tweeted.

So, one presumes, somewhere down here on Earth there is a woman who is either very annoyed or surprised beyond belief. So, ma'am, if you're reading this, the call really was from space -- and not just a joke by some space cadet.

Source: CNN