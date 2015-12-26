19:40, 26 December 2015 | GMT +6
Oops! British astronaut Tim Peake phones wrong number from space
WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Earth to astronaut Tim Peake: Check the phone number before you dial. Otherwise the person you reach is likely to think you're some kind of nut case.
Peake is a British astronaut who arrived at the International Space Station on December 15. He is spending six months there, conducting scientific experiments.
Recently, he phoned home -- as in Earth -- but got the number wrong.
"Hello, is this planet Earth?" Peake asked.
When he realized he'd misdialed, Peake tweeted his regret.
"I'd like to apologise to the lady I just called by mistake saying 'Hello, is this planet Earth?' - not a prank call...just a wrong number!" he tweeted.
So, one presumes, somewhere down here on Earth there is a woman who is either very annoyed or surprised beyond belief. So, ma'am, if you're reading this, the call really was from space -- and not just a joke by some space cadet.
Source: CNN