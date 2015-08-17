Oops... The Greenwich Meridian Line is in the wrong place

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Researchers have revealed how the Prime Meridian line came to be placed about 100 metres away from the true divide between east and west.

It was worked out in the 1980s using GPS technology that the famous landmark at Greenwich was in the wrong place, BBC News reports. The original calculations in 1880s did not take into account the earth's contours, according to a new study by astronomers at the University of Virginia. BBC London's James Longman spoke to Dr Marek Kukula from the Royal Observatory about the development.