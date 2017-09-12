OPEC basket price falls below $52 a barrel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC's basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$51.82 a barrel on Monday, compared with $52.53 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations, WAM News Agency reports.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Murban (UAE), Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia) and Merey (Venezuela).