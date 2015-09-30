OPEC countries asked Kazakh Government to coordinate actions to impact global oil prices - Minister Shkolnik

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Some OPEC countries applied the Kazakh government with a request to coordinate the actions to impact the global oil prices. Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik made it public at a press conference on the sidelines of KAZENERGY-2015 Eurasian Forum in Astana today.

"Some member countries of OPEC suggested us to harmonize our approaches to stimulate oil price increase. We are working on this problem presently," Shkolnik said answering mass media questions. He added that the most suitable solution of this problem is to stop extracting oil or reduce production volumes. "None of the countries want to take such a measure, because of huge profits gained from oil extraction. That is why we need a coordinated position. Noteworthy to say that Kazakhstan has already cut its oil production by 1 mln tonnes. Last year we produced 81 mln tonnes of oil while in 2015 we forecast only 79.9 or 79.9 mln tonnes. We did this to reduce the ease pressure of surplus oil on pricing," the Minister added.