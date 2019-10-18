EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:54, 18 October 2019 | GMT +6

    OPEC daily basket price rises to $59.54 a barrel Thursday

    None
    None
    VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes rose 26 cents to stand at US$59.54 a barrel on Thursday, 17th October, compared with US$59.28 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

    The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!