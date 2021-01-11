OPEC daily basket price stood at $54.39 a barrel Friday

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$54.39 a barrel on Friday, 8th January, 2021, compared with $53.84 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela), WAM reports.