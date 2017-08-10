OPEC daily basket price

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The price of OPEC's basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$50.47 a barrel Wednesday, 9th August 2017, compared with $50.49 the previous day, WAM reports with reference to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Murban (UAE), Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia) and Merey (Venezuela).