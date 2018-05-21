EN
    16:22, 21 May 2018 | GMT +6

    OPEC has no claims against Kazakhstan, Bozumbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has no claims against Kazakhstan," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said.

    "We, Kazakhstan, fulfill all commitments undertaken within the OPEC. We have assumed obligations to produce definite production volume, perform the limit, if it never harms international investors. That's all I can say. Have you ever heard any OPEC complaints? That's why Kazakhstan fulfills its obligations," the Minister told journalists after the governmental hour held at Majilis.

    Earlier, the minister said that Kazakhstan intends to ramp up its oil production from current annual 86 mln tons up to 104 mln tons a year by 2025.

    Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Oil and Gas
