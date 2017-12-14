OPEC maintains world oil demand forecast for 2017 and 2018

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintains the forecast for the volume of world oil demand in 2017 at the level of 96.94 mln barrels per day, according to the OPEC report. The forecast of world oil demand in 2018 remains at 98.45 mln barrels per day, TASS reports.

At the same time, the cartel kept the forecast for the growth of global demand in 2017 at the level of 1.53 mln barrels per day, and in 2018 - at 1.51 mln barrels per day.

OPEC raised the forecast for oil production in Russia in 2017 to 11.13 mln barrels from 11.04 mln barrels per day and downgraded it to 10.98 mln barrels from 11.03 mln barrels per day in 2018, according to OPEC report.

OPEC increased the forecast for growth of oil production in Russia in 2017 by 90,000 barrels per day, and now OPEC expects output growth in Russia of 50,000 barrels per day in 2017 against 2016.

Earlier, in November, OPEC forecast that oil production in Russia in 2017 will decline by 40,000 barrels per day against 2016.