17:52, 25 August 2016 | GMT +6
OPEC oil price decreases
BAKU. KAZINFORM OPEC oil basket's price stood at $45.24 per barrel on Aug, 24, or $0.1 less than on Aug. 23, the cartel told Trend Aug. 25.
The OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) is made up of the following oil brands: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Minas (Indonesia), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).
The price for October futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix increased by 0.27 percent to $49.18 per barrel, while the price for October futures of WTI oil increased by 0.3 percent to $46.91 per barrel as of 14:00 (GMT+4 hours) Aug. 25.
Source: Trend