    18:28, 04 May 2016

    OPEC oil price down

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - OPEC oil basket's price stood at $41.02 per barrel on May 3, or $1.45 less than on May 2, the cartel told Trend May 4.

    The OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) is made up of the following oil brands: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Minas (Indonesia), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

    The global oil prices increased on May 4.

    The price for the July futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix increased by 0.27 percent to $45.09 per barrel, while the price for the June futures of the WTI oil rose by 0.5 percent to $43.87 per barrel on May 4 at 11:11 (UTC/GMT +4 hours).

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

