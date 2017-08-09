EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:29, 09 August 2017 | GMT +6

    OPEC oil price up

    None
    None
    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The price of OPEC's basket of 14 crudes stood at $50.49 per barrel on August 8, as compared to $50.04 per barrel on August 7, the cartel said in a message on its website.

    The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

    The price for October futures of Brent oil has increased by 0.04 percent to $52.16 per barrel as of 08:32 (UTC + 4), trend.az reports.

    The price for September futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) grew by 0.12 percent and stood at $49.23 per barrel.

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!