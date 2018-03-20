OPEC ready to consider admission of Azerbaijan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is ready to consider Azerbaijan's entry into the organization, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told TASS on Monday.

"All options are under consideration," Barkindo said during his visit to Azerbaijan. "The future of Azerbaijan as the cradle of the oil industry lies in OPEC," he added.

The head of OPEC held talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, where the future of the OPEC+ oil production capping deal was discussed in particular. Azerbaijan is among non-OPEC producers that joined this deal at the turn of 2016.

Fourteen countries are currently members of OPEC, including recently joined Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.



Photo: © EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV