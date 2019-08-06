EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:44, 06 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Open-air cinemas to be inaugurated in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev backed an initiative of Q-Lab City Projects Laboratory to launch open-air cinemas in the city, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Mayor, it is an interesting cultural and social project.

    «As many as 2,000 citizens have attended open-air film shows since 10 July, which proves people’s need in such a project. Next week, we will pilot the project in all the districts of the city,» the Mayor revealed on Instagram.

    Tags:
    Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!