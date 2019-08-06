Open-air cinemas to be inaugurated in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev backed an initiative of Q-Lab City Projects Laboratory to launch open-air cinemas in the city, Kazinform reports.

According to the Mayor, it is an interesting cultural and social project.

«As many as 2,000 citizens have attended open-air film shows since 10 July, which proves people’s need in such a project. Next week, we will pilot the project in all the districts of the city,» the Mayor revealed on Instagram.