Open-air concert to kick off Astana's 20th birthday celebrations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A grandiose open-air concert called Uly dala birligi will kick off celebrations of Astana's 20th birthday later this month, Kazinform has learnt from the Culture and Sport Department of the Astana city administration.

Scheduled to be held on May 29, the concert is a gift to Astana guests and residents from local authorities.



Over 30 top pop stars from Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine are expected to hit the stage at the Kazakh Yeli Monument square. The concert is set to run from 5:00 p.m. till 11:00 p.m. Astana time.



Aikyn, Madina Sadvakassova, Tamara Assar, Ninety One, Alisher Karimov, Moldir Auyelbekova, Zhuldyz, Kairat Nurtas, Ringo band, Dima Bilan, Sergei Lazarev, Anna Sedakova, Max Barskih, Elena Temnikova and many others pop stars are set to perform.



7 TV Channel will air the open-air concert live.



The open-air concert has become a good tradition. This is the fourth time it will be held in Astana ahead of its birthday. Last year's concert gathered an audience of over 50,000 people.