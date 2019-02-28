Open dialogue between India and Pakistan only effective way out of crisis - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released a statement regarding Indian and Pakistan conflict escalation, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

"Kazakhstan is concerned about the military-political situation between India and Pakistan. Kazakhstan believes that an open and constructive political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries is the only effective and acceptable way out of the current crisis.



Kazakhstan calls on the parties for maximum restraint and compliance with the norms of international law, in order to prevent further escalation of the situation based primarily on the fundamental interests of regional and global security," the statement reads.



Recall that Pakistan said it shot down two Indian fighter jets, taking two pilots hostage. India said it launched airstrikes in a part of Kashmir controlled by Pakistan.