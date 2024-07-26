OpenAI announces search engine prototype

OpenAI announced today the launch of SearchGPT, a search engine that could be a potential competitor to Google, QNA reports.

The prototype will only be available to a small subset of users, with the current waiting lists including 10,000 users.

The tool will combine the AI models from the company with information from the web to give fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. This is in contrast to ChatGPT which gives only a reply from the AI model that doesn't include any sources.