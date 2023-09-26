EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:51, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    OpenAI introduces new voice, image capabilities in ChatGPT

    AI
    Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

    US-based artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI announced Monday that it will be introducing new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT, Anadolu reports.

    "ChatGPT can now see, hear and speak," the company said in a blog post, adding the new capabilities offer a new and more intuitive type of interface by allowing users to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what they are talking about.

    Users can snap a picture of a landmark while traveling and then have a live conversation about what is interesting about it, said the company.

    They can, in addition, use voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with their assistants.

    The new capabilities will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users over the next two weeks.

    Tags:
    World News
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!