    22:42, 26 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Opening ceremony of the Olympics 2024 in Paris begins

    Paris
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    The grand opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games has started today, held for the first time in the center of the city of Paris, outside of a stadium, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Paris
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    Live broadcast is conducted by Silk Way TV channel that became one of five channels in Kazakhstan that was granted the right to broadcast the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

    Zinédine Zidane
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    Around 10,000 athletes representing 206 National Olympic Committees are taking part in the Games. As part of the ceremony, 94 boats travel along the route and delegations and performers joins the athletes on the Seine.

    The boats pass several of Paris' most famous bridges and landmarks, including Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower, before reaching the Trocadéro.

    Paris
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    Thomas Jolly, French actor and artistic director of theater company “La Piccola Familia”, became the director of the opening and closing ceremonies for both the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

    Paris
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    The closing ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which includes a parade of flags and athletes, will be on Sunday, August 11 in the Stade de France.

    Paris
    Photo credit: Screenshot
