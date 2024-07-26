Opening ceremony of the Olympics 2024 in Paris begins

The grand opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games has started today, held for the first time in the center of the city of Paris, outside of a stadium, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Live broadcast is conducted by Silk Way TV channel that became one of five channels in Kazakhstan that was granted the right to broadcast the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Around 10,000 athletes representing 206 National Olympic Committees are taking part in the Games. As part of the ceremony, 94 boats travel along the route and delegations and performers joins the athletes on the Seine.

The boats pass several of Paris' most famous bridges and landmarks, including Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower, before reaching the Trocadéro.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Thomas Jolly, French actor and artistic director of theater company “La Piccola Familia”, became the director of the opening and closing ceremonies for both the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Photo credit: Screenshot

The closing ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which includes a parade of flags and athletes, will be on Sunday, August 11 in the Stade de France.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov/ NOC

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot

Photo credit: Screenshot