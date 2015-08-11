Opening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz border will demonstrate power of Kazakhstani business - Y. Iskakova

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyz accession to the EEU and opening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border will be another test for Kazakhstani business, head of the Coordination Council of the Association of Family Business of Kazakhstan Yana Iskakova told.

"Unfortunately, there are very few Kazakhstani producers, and local products are not very popular with the people of our country. Local manufacturers have to become stronger and deserve their popularity in the market. In order to support local manufacturers, people have to be more patriotic, they have to understand that our products are high-quality products meeting all international standards," Y. Iskakova said.

According to her, the light industry has been developing at a good pace in Kyrgyzstan over the recent time, and Kyrgyz cheap products will flow into our country since opening of the border. This will be a hard test for our products.

As earlier reported, on August 12, the presidents of the two countries will take part in the ceremony of abolition of the customs control at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border due to Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EEU.