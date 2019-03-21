Opinion: Belarus-Kazakhstan relations will remain friendly

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan will remain friendly and brotherly, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yermukhamet Yertysbayev told the journalists as he commented on the recent changes in Kazakhstan, BelTA has learned.

The Ambassador noted that it is important to further develop bilateral cooperation with Belarus, especially in trade and economy. According to him, Belarus-Kazakhstan trade is about $1 billion. Belarus exports a lot of goods to Kazakhstan. In turn, Kazakhstan is eager to increase its export to Belarus.



Yermukhamet Yertysbayev pointed out that Kazakhstan will continue the foreign and domestic policies pursued by Nursultan Nazarbayev who resigned from presidency on 19 March.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev succeeded Nursultan Nazarbayev as the President of Kazakhstan. He had earlier been the Speaker of the Senate of Kazakhstan. The Ambassador pointed out that the new president once visited Minsk to participate in the Munich Security Conference Core Group meeting and met with Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko.



Yermukhamet Yertysbayev also noted that the change of Kazakhstan's leader is taking place in a stable atmosphere. According to him, Kazakhstan deems it important that Nursultan Nazarbayev remains in politics. He will preside over Kazakhstan Security Council. Kazakhstan's capital Astana was renamed Nursultan after the former president. He was also awarded the People's Hero of Kazakhstan title, Kazinform refers to BelTA.