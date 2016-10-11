Opinion: Difference in gas price results in unequal conditions for companies on the EEU market

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The difference in the price for gas places the companies of Belarus and Russia into an unequal position on the common market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), financial analyst Vadim Iosub said in an interview with the Belarus One TV channel as he commented on the two countries' oil and gas talks, BelTA has learned.

"Belarus and Russia are working together within the Union State and the EEU. If the price for gas is different for the companies of the two countries, it will surely affect the prime cost of the product. A higher gas price leads to a higher prime cost of the Belarusian products and, as a result, higher price in general and weaker competitive edge on the common market," noted the expert.

Chairman of the Belarusian Scientific and Industrial Association Alexander Shvets added that there is no reason to talk about any equal competitive activity between the companies on the common market until the price for energy resources is different. "We will be in a worse position a priori. The fact that our government has been fighting for equal conditions, including with energy resources, is a normal practice. It is the upholding of the national interests," he said.



Analyst Yuri Krupnov also voiced his opinion on the matter. In his words, the disagreements the two countries have recently faced benefit neither side. "Such contradictions are a normal thing, as in any family. This should not, however, turn into demonstrative trade wars to make our geopolitical rivals happy. We see that the compromise has been reached, and I would not say it took long to find it," he stressed, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.