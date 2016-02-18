Opposition bloc seeks resignation of LDP lawmaker over Obama remarks

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Opposition parties on Thursday submitted to the House of Councillors a resolution calling for ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Kazuya Maruyama to resign over remarks about U.S. President Barack Obama that could be taken as racist, Kyodo reports.

The largest opposition Democratic Party of Japan, Social Democratic Party and People's Life Party took the action after Maruyama said Wednesday, "Now the United States has a black president. (He) is of black origin. That means slaves."



Maruyama went onto say, "When the United States was founded, no one expected a black, or a slave, to become a president. It's a country that has transformed dynamically."



Earlier Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga urged Maruyama to "fully explain" his controversial remarks, telling the House of Representatives Budget Committee that the LDP lawmaker needs to "firmly fulfill his responsibility" to explain his remarks.



LDP Secretary General Sadakazu Tanigaki, the party's No. 2 in command after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also met Maruyama and admonished him for the comments. Maruyama apologized.



Later Wednesday, the lawyer-turned-lawmaker apologized for his comments and said he wants to revise or retract them after studying minutes of the meeting.



Speaking to reporters Thursday, Suga said Diet members -- regardless of whether they belong to ruling or opposition parties -- should be careful when making comments.



Japan has not received an inquiry from the U.S. government about Maruyama's remarks, and Tokyo has no plan to explain them to Washington, according to the top government spokesman.



Maruyama's comments were seen as yet another gaffe in a series of controversial remarks by LDP lawmakers.



These include Environment Minister Tamayo Marukawa's recent comment questioning the government's radiation decontamination target in the area around the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.



Maruyama's remarks drew criticism from both the ruling and opposition parties.



Yoshio Urushibara, a senior lawmaker of the Komeito party, the junior partner in the ruling coalition with the LDP, lashed out at Maruyama saying, "Retracting remarks alone cannot settle the matter."



And Yoshiaki Takaki, Diet affairs chief of the DPJ, said, "The remarks took us by surprise. They lack consideration toward the United States."