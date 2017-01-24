Opposition delegation adviser - political issues have not been discussed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Parties of Syria talks in Kazakh capital have not discussed any political issues yet, said the adviser of the Syrian opposition delegation in Astana, Osama Abu Zeid, RIA Novosti reports.

"The parties at the talks did not discuss any political issues yet. So far ceasefire violations were discussed", said Abu Zeid.

It was reported earlier that Russian Center for Reconciliation strongly pointed out to the Syrian army command the need for ndividual commanders to respect the ceasefire agreements.

Syrian talks started in Astana on January 23 and are expected to end on afternoon today.