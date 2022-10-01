EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 01 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Opposition nominates its presidential candidate

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Social Democratic Party nominated its candidate for the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The opposition nominated Nurlan Auesbayev as the presidential candidate, the party’s headquarters reports.

    Born on May 17, 1957 in South Kazakhstan (today’s Turkistan region) region is the chairman of the Astana affiliate of the National Social Democratic Party of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier the People’s Democratic Patriotic Party nominated Zhiguli Dairabayev as a candidate for the President of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!