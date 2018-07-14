Oppressive heat to blanket parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that scorching heat will linger across Kazakhstan on July 14, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Also, occasional rains with thunderstorms, hail, patches of fog and wind are forecast for the country. Only southwestern and southern Kazakhstan are set to enjoy nice weather.

Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps are forecast to blow in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

Probability of hail for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions of the country is expected to remain high throughout the day.



Sweltering heat will persist in Atyrau, parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Some regions in Kazakhstan including Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions, will continue to see fire danger.