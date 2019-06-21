Oralbay Abdykarimov on decisions of First President

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Statesman Oralbay Abdykarimov addressed the 30 Years of Leadership international scientific conference on the role of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev held today in Almaty.

"Kazakhstan went through tough times since the fall of the Soviet Union while the other republics of the Soviet Union saw interfaith conflicts, clashes. Only Kazakhstan could keep its faith in the President, at that moment the 1st Secretary of Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. Our people overcame difficulties and proceeded to building the new country, independent Kazakhstan. Such far-reaching decisions adopted at that time just admire and astound," Abdykarimov said addressing the international scientific conference 30 Years of Leadership on the role and initiatives of the Leader of the Nation on the sustainable social development, economic and sociopolitical modernization of the country.