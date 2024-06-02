Orbis Kazakhstan to build full-cycle car assembly plant in Almaty

During his working trip to Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Farrukh Makhmudov, founder of Orbis Kazakhstan group of companies. The Head of State was informed about the the company's operational results and development prospects, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Farrukh Makhmudov told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s plans to build a full-cycle car assembly plant, Orbis Manufacturing, in the Almaty Industrial Park. The project will unite such Chinese brands as Exeed and Kaiyi on one production platform. The agreements with these brands on 100% CKD assembly have already been signed. The total investment in the project will make 72 billion tenge. Some 1,500 new jobs will be created. The plant’s production capacity is expected to make 80 thousand cars per year, which will be supplied both to the domestic and to foreign markets, including the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the company’s participation in the development of Astana’s infrastructure. In 2024, Orbis plans to complete the construction of a trade and market complex here and begin construction of a multifunctional medical clinic and Agro Park wholesale distribution center.

Orbis Kazakhstan is also engaged in the development of Almaty tourism cluster, by launching the reconstruction of Almaty Hotel, construction of a recreational center and a multifunctional recreation center in Konaev.

The Head of State was also informed about the company’s involvement in flood-relief efforts in Aksu and Kentubek settlements of West Kazakhstan region. Farrukh Makhmudov thanked the President for his support of domestic business.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev positively assessed the company’s initiatives and wished further success in the implementation of new projects.