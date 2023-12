ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An ore-dressing plant under construction at Bozshakol field caught fire on Thursday night in Pavlodar region.

The fire started at one of the workshops of the plant on August 14, a source at KAZ Minerals PLC told Kazinform. Firefighters summoned to the scene quickly extinguished the blaze. No casualties were reported. A special commission is to determine the cost of damage caused by the fire.