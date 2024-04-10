Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States eyes cooperation with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with Secretary-General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the prospects of expanding co-operation between Kazakhstan and the OACPS.

The Secretary General spoke about the experience of cooperation between the countries of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and the European Union.

At the same time, they discussed opportunities for co-operation between OACPS member countries and Kazakhstan in trade, exports of Kazakh agricultural products, higher education, culture and sports.

The parties also discussed priorities on the Kazakh-European track, as well as cooperation of Central Asian countries with the institutions of the European Union.

In turn, the Secretary General of the OACPS noted the active role of Kazakhstan in the international arena, regional context, security issues and confirmed the readiness to further deepen cooperation.

Separately, the Secretary General expressed words of support and sympathy in connection with floods in the regions of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh diplomat invited Georges Rebelo to participate in the upcoming Astana International Forum, scheduled for 13-14 June 2024.