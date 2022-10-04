EN
    15:40, 04 October 2022

    Organization of Turkic States to hold summit in Samarkand

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On November 11, 2022 the city of Samarkand (Uzbekistan) will host the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Uzbek MFA.

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan are the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States. Hungary and Turkmenistan are observer countries.

    On November 14, 2021, theTurkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council was renamed as the Organization of Turkic States during its VIII Summit in Istanbul.



