Organizers of terror act in Aktobe wanted to plunge country into a chasm of conflicts - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Terror act in Aktobe city which took place on June 5 was organized by those who wanted to plunge the country into a chasm of conflicts, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Nazarbayev University graduation ceremony on Saturday.

"This is a crime against your own nation. The terror act was organized by those people who wanted to plunge our country into a chasm of conflicts and terrorism. Heroic deed of young police officers and military men has set the example for our youth. They stopped the terrorists and restored peace in the country. We will continue our reforms, we will implement all development strategies. Peace and security are the values of independent Kazakhstan. Without these [values] there will be no future of the nation. We must always remember this," said President Nazarbayev, addressing the graduates of the Nazarbayev University on June 11.



The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan managed to achieve its success thanks to stability.



"We have a lot of plans for the future. But for them to come true, we need a stable country. And the stability in the country will depend on all Kazakhstanis, especially on you," the President added.