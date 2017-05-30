Organizers promise big surprise during EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The organizers have prepared an event-packed cultural entertainment program for visitors of EXPO 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Marat Omarov, Director of Content and Event Organization Department of Astana EXPO 2017, promised that the exhibition will be visited by such well-known foreign artists as Maurice Steger, Eros Ramazotti, cellist Enrico Dingo, Bi-2, Mumiy Troll, Jared Leto, DJ Axwell, Timati, and DJ Afrojack.

"The main goal of our cultural and entertainment program is to attract visitors attention. We want to attract tourists to Astana. We compiled the cultural program in such a way as to reflect as much as possible the diversity of Kazakh culture. And our orchestras, pop artists and other creative performers are very widely represented in it. And in order to achieve a cumulative effect, we invited foreign stars as well," he said.

Mr. Omarov also promised a big surprise for the visitors of EXPO.

"We have some surprises for you, so we won't reveal all the big names... We will be announcing them 10 days prior to the events themselves," he added.

According to him, the Great Steppe Symphony show will become one of the most remarkable Opening Day events.

"We will hold it every day for 5 days, as everyone's eager to see it. The 600 artists show reflects all of our traditions. Music for the show is being written separately, and it will include Kazakh composers' classics," said the Director.

Other interesting events of the EXPO include the Artists&Robots exhibition, in robots will create artworks in front of viewers.

The famous ballet The Great Gatsby, which will be staged in cooperation with choreographer Dwight Rodin, will be held June 15 in the Hall of Energy.

"All the concerts we're creating will only be staged only at EXPO, and cannot be seen anywhere else," concluded Omarov.