Orphanage resident from Kazakhstan performs with Roza Rymbayeva in Kremlin Palace
17-year-old Vladislav Loskutov from Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, performed "First Love" with People's Artiste of Kazakhstan, pop diva Roza Rymbayeva.
Vladislav Loskutov, Rano Sabankulova, Vladimir Sarafutdinov and Roman Korneyev are four Kazakhstani children invited to the show.
Vldislav reached the quarterfinal of the contest.
10-year-old Roman was admitted to You're Super! band together with Tanya Duzenko, Sonya Allahverdiyeva and Vika Zhulimova, which debuted on April 8.
As per the producers' decision, the band performed at all the stages of the contest.
12-year-old Valeria Adleiba from Abkhazia became the winner of the contest.
In general, 1,500 talented children from Russia, Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Estonia and South Ossetia were invited to the casting. 20 out of 92 contestants advanced into the semifinal, while 10 children only were allowed to compete in the finals.