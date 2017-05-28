EN
    16:27, 28 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Orphanage resident from Kazakhstan performs with Roza Rymbayeva in Kremlin Palace

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the final stage of You're Super! Contest among the children from orphanages, boarding schools and adoptive families.

    17-year-old Vladislav Loskutov from Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan, performed "First Love" with People's Artiste of Kazakhstan, pop diva Roza Rymbayeva.

    Публикация от Роза Рымбаева (@rozarymbaeva) Май 26 2017 в 11:26 PDT





    Vladislav Loskutov, Rano Sabankulova, Vladimir Sarafutdinov and Roman Korneyev are four Kazakhstani children invited to the show.

    Публикация от Влад Лоскутов (@loskutov.vlad) Май 7 2017 в 10:00 PDT


    Vldislav reached the quarterfinal of the contest.

    10-year-old Roman was admitted to You're Super! band together with Tanya Duzenko, Sonya Allahverdiyeva and Vika Zhulimova, which debuted on April 8.

    Публикация от Влад Лоскутов (@loskutov.vlad) Май 7 2017 в 10:01 PDT

    As per the producers' decision, the band performed at all the stages of the contest.

    12-year-old Valeria Adleiba from Abkhazia became the winner of the contest.

    In general, 1,500 talented children from Russia, Abkhazia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Ukraine, Estonia and South Ossetia were invited to the casting. 20 out of 92 contestants advanced into the semifinal, while 10 children only were allowed to compete in the finals.


