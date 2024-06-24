Osaka Expo pavilion cost may further increase by 7.7 billion yen

The organizer of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka estimates the construction of prefabricated pavilions for the event could cost an extra 7.7 billion yen ($48.3 million) as it prepares for some countries to possibly change the construction plans of their pavilions, people familiar with the matter said Monday, Kyodo reports.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said of the 51 countries planning to build their own pavilions, 11 have still not secured contractors as of last Wednesday.

As such the organizer is looking to build further pavilions that can be rented out.

The total cost for constructing the venue for the event is now expected to reach 235 billion yen and will be split by the central government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments, and the business community.