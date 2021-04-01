Osaka logs 616 new virus cases, highest in over 2 months

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Osaka Prefecture confirmed 616 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest level in over two months amid rising concerns about a resurgence of infections in the western Japan prefecture and elsewhere in the country, Kyodo reports.

The figure topped the 600 level for the first time since Jan. 16 and exceeded Tokyo's daily new infections for three consecutive days.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on the same day reported 475 new cases, bringing the capital's cumulative total to 121,461, the highest of the nation's 47 prefectures.

The Japanese government is set to designate Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures for stronger measures against COVID-19 later on Thursday.