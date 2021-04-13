Osaka Pref. reports record 1,099 daily coronavirus cases

OSAKA. KAZINFORM - Osaka Prefecture reported Tuesday a record 1,099 daily coronavirus cases, as the western Japan prefecture along with other urban areas have imposed stronger steps to fight a resurgence of infections, Kyodo reports.

Osaka and the wider Kansai area have seen a surge in the number of people infected with highly contagious variants of the virus, according to local authorities.

Osaka, along with Tokyo and some other areas, recently imposed tougher measures to control the virus's spread, including asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. under a quasi-state of emergency.

Osaka on Tuesday held a torch relay for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, but in a reduced format due to a sharp rebound in coronavirus infections. Torchbearers ran through an empty park after the flame relay was re-routed from public roads.