Oscar De La Hoya: Canelo v. GGG fight going to be big

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions assured the boxing fans in a recent interview that Canelo-Triple G fight will happen in 2016, Sports.kz reports.

"We actually have a meeting [with TripleG team]," De La Hoya told the interviewer. "We will sit down and discuss it [the fight]. Is Canelo and Triple G gonna fight? Absolutely! There is no question about it. I want the fight to happen. We all want the fight to happen. It's going to be very complicated negotiations. We don't want to rush into anything. The fight's gonna happen. Yes, no doubt about it. When it happens, it's gonna be big."