EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:31, 03 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Oscar De La Hoya: Golovkin&#39;s not superstar, but he&#39;s going to fight Alvarez

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to president of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, the level of fame and recognition of the two boxers could be a problem in organization of the fight between Golovkin and Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

    "Believe me, the fight will happen sooner or later. It is not going to be easy to do, but not impossible. Golovkin is a great fighter, but he is not a superstar like Canelo. The talks are going to be risky when you have superstar like Alvarez and a fighter like Golovkin. However, again, it's not impossible," De La Hoya said to Fighthype.com.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!