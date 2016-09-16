EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:38, 16 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Oscar De La Hoya: Golovkin-Canelo fight to happen next year

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter of Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, has commented on the potential fight of his client with Kazakhstani boxing champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    "People have been asking for that fight for over a year now. People were asking for Pacquiao vs. Mayweather for eight years. This fight will happen next year and when we are ready, we will do it. Canelo is fighting at 154, Golovkin at 160. When Canelo is ready for that weight we will make it happen," De La Hoya told Boxingnewsonline.net.

    Golovkin and Canelo were expected to step into the ring this September. However, in May Canelo surprised everyone by vacating the WBC title. The much-anticipated fight was postponed for September 2017.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!