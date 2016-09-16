Oscar De La Hoya: Golovkin-Canelo fight to happen next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter of Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, has commented on the potential fight of his client with Kazakhstani boxing champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"People have been asking for that fight for over a year now. People were asking for Pacquiao vs. Mayweather for eight years. This fight will happen next year and when we are ready, we will do it. Canelo is fighting at 154, Golovkin at 160. When Canelo is ready for that weight we will make it happen," De La Hoya told Boxingnewsonline.net.



Golovkin and Canelo were expected to step into the ring this September. However, in May Canelo surprised everyone by vacating the WBC title. The much-anticipated fight was postponed for September 2017.