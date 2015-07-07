EN
    16:12, 07 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Oscar De La Hoya: Golovkin vs. Lemieux would be interesting

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Golden Boy Promotions and the man behind IBF middleweight Champion David Lemieux - Oscar De La Hoya is keen to arrange the Canadian's fight against WBA (Super) and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz says.

    De La Hoya believes that the Canadian boxer has pretty good chances against GGG.

    "It's a fight that interests me a lot," De La Hoya told Boxingscene.com. "There are options for Lemieux, but it is a very interesting fight that I like. Golovkin is a fighter who perhaps cannot fight as well going backwards, as he does when he comes forward. Against someone who throws so many shots and a puncher like Lemieux, that's why I find a fight with Golovkin very interesting."

