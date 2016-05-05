EN
    Oscar De La Hoya says he&#39;ll contact Golovkin&#39;s people on May 8

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez's promoter Oscar De La Hoya says he will contact Gennady Golovkin's team right after Canelo vs. Amir Khan fight on Saturday.

    "Come May 8th I'm gonna start making calls to Golovkin's people," De La Hoya told reporters in a recent interview.

    Recall that Canelo will defend his title against British boxer Amir Khan at a catch weight of 155 pounds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this upcoming Saturday. Gennady Golovkin is expected to attend the fight.

      

