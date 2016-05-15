OSCE Ambassador M. Dzharburssynova paid working visit to Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings, Kazakhstani Diplomat Madina Dzharburssynova visited Turkey on May 9-13.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, the OSCE Ambassador held a number of important meetings with the UN Resident Coordinator for Turkey Kamal Malhotra, Chief of the IOM Mission in Ankara Lado Gvilava, senior officials of the Turkish MIA, MFA, Justice Ministry, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry for Family and Social Policy, representatives of NGOs and U.S. Embassy in Turkey.

On May 11-12, M.Dzharburssynova visited also Gaziantep province which shares borders with Syria in order to inspect the situation at the Nizip refugee camp.

The OSCE Special Representative had also a meeting with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev who informed M.Dzharburssynova about the current situation in Turkey around the migration crisis. The parties exchanged also views on regulation of the situation in Syria and its impact on migrants’ flow to Europe.