OSCE assesses holding of 2022 early presidential elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Urszula Gacek, Head of the election observation mission from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), announced the results of the monitoring over the Kazakh early presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Urszula Gacek, the elections in Kazakhstan were held effectively, however their highlighted he need for further reforms to ensure true plurality. According to the ODIHR, the bodies responsible for the holding of the elections presented the broad information to the voters in media.

«The Central Election Commission effectively led the preparation for the elections and ensured the comprehensive training to the lower election commissions,» said the speaker.

The ODIHR assessed the election day in Kazakhstan as calm. The procedures were followed during the voting. The members of the mission evaluated the voting process positively in 95% cases of the total 1,131 observations.

According to Gacek, during the elections around 300 observers in each region of Kazakhstan were involved.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured 81.31% of the votes in the early presidential elections held in Kazakhstan on November 20.